Kelly, Katherine "Kate"



Katherine "Kate" Kelly, age 97 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born June 24, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Isa Hockaday. Kate radiated a positive energy that would light up any room. She will be remembered for her love of her family and numerous friends; a caring person to all. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul Kelly; son, Michael P. Kelly; daughter-in-law, Holly Kelly and brothers, Billy (Marie) Hockaday, Buck (Rosie) Hockaday and Sam (Mary Lou) Hockaday. Kate is survived by her children, Mark S. (Nancy) Kelly, Marcia A. (Bill) Coons, Maureen (Nick Covey) Kelly and Matthew J. Kelly; grandchildren, Erin (Bryan) Kaiser, Nathan (Emily) Coons, Matthew (Lisa) Coons, Krista Kelly and Dana (Jon) Broyles; great grandchildren, Kelly Kaiser, Carolyne Kaiser, Autumn Coons, Katelyn Kaiser, Henry Broyles and Elliott Coons and a host of other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend quality time with those that you love. Private services will be held for the family. Kate will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

