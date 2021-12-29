Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

KELLY, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KELLY, Donna Jean

Donna Jean Kelly, 85, of Springfield, passed away December 26, 2021, in Villa Springfield. She was born July 14, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Marie (Bailey) Overholser. Mrs. Kelly had been employed at Vining Broom for 20 years retiring in 1998. Survivors include four children; Victoria (Chris) Woehle, Barbara Neff, Jay

(Molly) Kelly and Leon (Billie) Kelly, grandchildren; Amanda, Angie, Tim, Beth, Jennifer, Joshua, Chasity, Tonya, Todd,

Aaron, Matthew, Seth and Dustin, great grandchildren;

Justice, Jed, Dominque, Jennah, Emily, Teddy, Lilyana, Joshua, Brendon, Blake, Ethan, William, Michael, Jack and Adeline, siblings; Peggy Phillips and Patty (Hearl) Reisner and

numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Carolyn Denney and her parents. Funeral

services will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, December 30, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOMEwith Rev. Danny R.

Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff

Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks are

requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
JOHNSON, William
3
EDGAR, William
4
Billingsley, Samuel
5
BALL, Kathryn
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top