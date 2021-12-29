KELLY, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Kelly, 85, of Springfield, passed away December 26, 2021, in Villa Springfield. She was born July 14, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Marie (Bailey) Overholser. Mrs. Kelly had been employed at Vining Broom for 20 years retiring in 1998. Survivors include four children; Victoria (Chris) Woehle, Barbara Neff, Jay



(Molly) Kelly and Leon (Billie) Kelly, grandchildren; Amanda, Angie, Tim, Beth, Jennifer, Joshua, Chasity, Tonya, Todd,



Aaron, Matthew, Seth and Dustin, great grandchildren;



Justice, Jed, Dominque, Jennah, Emily, Teddy, Lilyana, Joshua, Brendon, Blake, Ethan, William, Michael, Jack and Adeline, siblings; Peggy Phillips and Patty (Hearl) Reisner and



numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Carolyn Denney and her parents. Funeral



services will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, December 30, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOMEwith Rev. Danny R.



Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff



Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks are



requested. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

