KELLY, Donald Clyde



Aug. 18, 1933 ~ June 23, 2022 (age 88)



"Born in Poland, educated in a Seminary" Donald Clyde Kelly was born August 18, 1933, in Poland, Ohio, the son of



Pauline Gatrina Fetherolf Kelly and Leroy Clyde Kelly. He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1951. In 1955 Don married Jane Arlina



Williams and they shared 67 wonderful years.



Don loved Oxford - a great place to live, work, play, raise a family and grow old with your friends. He graduated from



Miami University in 1955 and 1956 and Yale University in 1959. Don returned to Oxford in 1960 and taught at Miami for 33 years.



Don is survived by his wife Jane and their four children, Brian (Christine), Linda (Scott) Kuiken, Stewart (Caroline) and Jim. Don was blessed with and took great pride in his grandchildren, Thomas (Elise), Jacob, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Lauren. What a joy.



Parting Advice: Be kind, be generous, be positive, keep smiling.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

