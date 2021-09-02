journal-news logo
KELLY, Brittany Nadine

35, of Springfield, passed away August 30, 2021. She was born May 20, 1986, in Springfield, the daughter of Jacqueline (Ulery) and John Kelly, Sr. Brittany graduated from Springfield North High School. She was employed at Honda, and she enjoyed going bowling and tanning. Survivors include four children, Taylynn, Kaitlyn, Braden, and Brianna; siblings, Brooke, Lucian, Dakota, Jake, and Jacqueline "Jackie"; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Little John. A gathering of family

and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

