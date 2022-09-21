KELLY, Anna

KELLY (nee Vinson),



Anna J.



Anna J. (nee Vinson) Kelly of Miamisburg. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Harold I. Kelly. Loving mother of Stewart Kelly and Hope Reed. Cherished grandmother of Justin Reed (Holly) and Nathan Reed (Ruthie). Great-grandmother of Kenton, Aspyn, and Davis. Dear sister-in-law of Carl (the late Sue) Kelly, Rachel (the late Wayne) Orr, Ruby (Bobby) Ping, Sam (Eva) Kelly, Judith (Jess) Clemons, Roger (Scharmaine) Kelly, and the late Barbara (Claude) Qualls. Dear aunt and great-aunt to many. Passed away September 19, 2022, at the age of 87. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 23 from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, where funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment Miami Cemetery, Waynesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flying Horse Farms.



