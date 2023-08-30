Kellum, Donald Joseph



Donald Joseph Kellum, "Don", passed away August 22, 2023. Born April 28, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio to John E. Kellum and Ollie (Dell) Kellum. He was 92. He graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1949, having completed all 12 grades with perfect attendance. Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. Prior to his deployment, on May 4, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Emogene Ray, in Lawrenceburg, IN. Don retired from AK Steel after 34 years. Member of the First Baptist Church, 50-year member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine, Past Patron Washington Chapter #195 Order of the Eastern Star. Don and Jean cherished traveling together, and their travels took them to Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii and the length of the Panama Canal. An avid fisherman, Don would rough it on annual trips to Tennessee with his father and village buddies. He was a proficient enough angler to successfully teach his daughter Lisa how to bait a hook. He is survived by sister-in-law Phyllis Kellum of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and the two loves of his life: his daughter, Lisa Kellum Kirk and grandson Alexander Joseph Kirk, "The Dude". Don is also survived by his grand dogs, standard poodles, "The Girls", Ivee and Aspen. Don was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 67 years, Emogene "Jean" Kellum, and brother Robert Kellum. Private services will be arranged at the convenience of the family. Pastor Mike Gentry to officiate. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com. Lisa Kellum Kirk would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Hamilton for the love, care and support they provided not only to Don, which they did in exemplary fashion, but to Lisa as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hamilton, an affiliate of Hospice of Cincinnati.



