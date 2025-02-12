Kelley, Lynne

Kelley (Scott), Lynne Marie



Lynne Marie Kelley, age 80, of Palm Coast, Florida passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Lynne was born on September 27, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio to her late parents John Lynn Scott and Edythe (Bryant) Scott.



Lynne is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Ralph Kelley. Bob and Lynne were married in Middletown, Ohio and lived in Cincinnati Ohio before moving to Sebring, Florida.



She was loved dearly and will be missed by her son, Christopher (Lora) Jewell, sister Cynthia Clark-Silberman, niece Beth Griffin, niece Patricia Clark, nephew Jamie Clark, and cousins.



Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Visitation will be between 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM following with the funeral service and committal of ashes, all held at Woodside Cemetery,1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45044 with Rev. Timothy Draxler officiating. Flowers may be sent to the Woodside Cemetery.



