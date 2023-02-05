X
Dark Mode Toggle

KELLEY, Julia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KELLEY, Julia

Age 62, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Kelley; mother, Mary Murphy-Turner; sister, Gwendolyn Stillwell. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Nicole Kelley; brothers, Lloyd (Eulisa) Kelley, Charles Murphy, Nathaniel (Gasha) Turner; sisters, Kristine (James) Brown, Wanda Works, Teresa Cunningham, Debben Murphy, Yolanda Turner, LaTrease (Joel) Schmidt, LaNita Kelley, LaRitha McBride; grandchildren, Ni'Rya Stephens, Deonica Anderson; great-grandchild, Amour Nicole Vaughn; aunt, Grace Winfrey; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 9am- 11am Tuesday, February 7 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral

service 11 am. (Mask Required).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ferguson, Frances
2
DAWSON, Barbara
3
BUSCEMI, WILLIAM
4
AUKEMAN, Ruth
5
BOWELL, Paul
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top