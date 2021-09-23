KELLEY, Joseph Ben



Age 89 of Dayton, OH, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Joe was born March 30, 1932, to the late Rose and Troy Kelley. He grew up in Princewick, WV, where he met and married Betty Cole Kelley and moved to Dayton. Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954 as a military police officer in Europe, Africa, and England, Including serving as a military guard at Queen Elizabeth's coronation, Joe worked for many years at NCR and later founded E&E Cutter Grinding and Elite Tools. Memberships included Memorial United Methodist Church, West Carrollton F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Ben was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Betty, sister Kathleen Blackburn, brothers: Kyle, Gayle, twin brother John Glen and only son, Joseph Ben



Kelley, ll (Joey). Ben was a proud "Pa" to his grandsons Landon, Gavin and Grayson Kelley of Miamisburg, OH. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Sue Graham, nieces, nephews and many friends. Graveside services were held at Sunset



Memorial Park Cemetery in Beckley, WV. Special thanks to Cathy Degiargio, Cyndi Schweickart, Larry Keys, Hospice of Dayton, Sheridan Assisted Living in Mason, OH, where Joe



recently resided and Sanner Funeral Home.

