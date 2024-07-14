Kelley, Chad Michael



Chad Michael Kelley, age 49, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away 0n Monday, 7/8/2024. Graduate of Waynesville High School 1992 and Georgetown College 1996. Project Manager / Certified Well Driller for Shield Environmental Associates. Chad is survived by his wife of 6 years; Jaime (France) Kelley, mother; Carol Ann (Nelson) Ferryman and Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and many close friends who were like family. He is preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. Chad's remains were donated to Research. There will be a memorial celebration of Chad's life at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com