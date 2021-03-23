X

KELLERSTRASS, Ernst

KELLERSTRASS,

Lt. Col. Ernst

Lt. Col. Ernst Kellerstrass, 88, of Elmhurst, passed away at his home on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on January 09, 1933, in Peoria, to Ernst and Myrtle (Hall) Kellerstrass. He married Barbara Thomason on October 10, 1954, and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Mona (John) Kasper, Melinda Kellerstrass, Marla (Greg) Koerner, John (Kris) Kellerstrass and Douglas (Christina) Kellerstrass; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers. Ernst commissioned into the Air Force in 1954 and retired as Lt. Col. in 1979. He was extremely proud of his

military service to his country. After his retirement he was

employed as a Civil Engineer. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and family. Private funeral services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church with

Pastor Anthony Oliphant officiating. Burial will follow at

Lutheran Cemetery. Friends are invited to the graveside

service where masks are requested to be worn. Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice of Chicago, or to Redeemer

Lutheran Church of Elmhurst. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

