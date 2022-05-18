KELLER, George O.



GEORGE O. KELLER, 76, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Village, surrounded by his loving children. He was born on June 18, 1945, in Springfield, the son of the late George and Alice (Swan) Keller. George was a 1963 graduate of Northwestern High School, where he was active in National Honor Society and served as Student Council President. However, he is perhaps best remembered as a star athlete, playing everything from table tennis and bowling to football, baseball, and basketball, where he was team co-captain and a scoring leader. George married his Northwestern sweetheart, Barbara (Lehman) Keller, and



enjoyed a successful career as an executive for International Harvester, TRW/Northrop Grumman, and Wayne-Dalton, living in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and other parts of Ohio before returning home to Springfield in 2016 to retire near family and lifelong friends. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Susan) of Owasso, OK, and Matthew (Michael) of Los Angeles, CA; one daughter, Krista (Ray) of Ravenna, OH; five nieces and five nephews; and one grandchild, Kaden. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma (Jerry) Hoberty and his wife, Barbara in 2018. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 1 pm-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home. Burial to



follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences and memories of George to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation to accelerate research, improve care, and increase access to quality-of-life programs.



