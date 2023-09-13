Keller, Chris

KELLER Jr., Chris F.



Chris Keller, 90, of Riverside, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Pauline Keller, and his beloved wife of 63 years, Julia. Chris is survived by brother David Keller (Marilyn) and sister Margaret Puig; children, Ruth Dunkman (Bob), Jim Keller (Kathy), Paul Keller (Marie), Laura Haney (Russell), John Keller (Lisa), Tom Keller (Annie); twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Chris served for two years in the US Army as a paratrooper. He received his BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State in 1958, and he worked for Delco Products (Delphi) Division of General Motors for 38 years, earning 5 US Patents for his inventions. He was a longtime member of St. Helen's and served as a lector for many years. Chris enjoyed playing cards and bowling with friends, and traveling to over 50 countries with his wife Julia. Family to receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, September 18, 2023 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, September 19, 2023 St. Helen's, 5100 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside, OH 45431. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Chris's name to the following: American Heart Association and American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Keller family.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com