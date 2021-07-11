KEITH, Jean R.



Jean R. Keith, age 93, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born to the late Clarence and Olive Darr on May 10, 1928, in Somerville, Ohio. Jean was a secretary for numerous years at the Butler County Humane Society. She enjoyed bowling, having card parties, crafting, camping with friends and family as well as square dancing. Jean loved to bake. She had mastered



baking pecan pie and butterscotch pie. Jean also enjoyed putting together picture albums with all her family and friends. She is survived by her children Jane Kelley, Jenny (Mike) Kurtz, Jodi (Dwight) McKinney, James Lacy (Dorothy) Keith, June (Bill) Hoffer; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Harry Keith; parents and eight siblings. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 10:00am-11:00am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Burial will take place at Miltonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



