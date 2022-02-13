Hamburger icon
KEITH, Carol

KEITH, Carol Burkhardt

Of Austin, TX, 81, died on January 27, 2022.

Carol is preceded in death by: parents Kathryn and Thomas Burkhardt, husband Roger, brother Dr. Richard P. Burkhardt and his wife

Marilyn, lifelong friends Ingrid and Walter Werner, Bart Wiesley, Bev Nelson and Arlone Skramstad.

She is survived by her three children: Paula McClelland, Tom Keith, Amy and husband Trey

Davis; granddaughter, Leah McClelland; siblings: Mary Kay Burkhardt, Thomas (Joanie) Burkhardt, Dorothy (Rick) Leik, Paul (Sharon) Burkhardt and Maria (Dave) Berry; her best friend, Ramona Wiesley; numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.

Visitation is Saturday, February 19, 2022, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Westbrock, Kettering, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. held at St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at stcharles-kettering.org.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, The American Honey Bee Protection

Agency in Austin, Texas, or the charity of your choice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or platelets as a living tribute.

