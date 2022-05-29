KEIFER, Jerrold "Jerry"



Jerrold "Jerry" Keifer, of West Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bethany Life in Story City, IA, at the age of 80.



Jerry was born August 20, 1941, in Cleveland, OH. He was raised by John (Donnel) and Frances Keifer in Springfield.



Jerry graduated from Catholic Central High School and attended The Ohio State University, later graduating from Wittenberg University with a



Bachelor's Degree in Business.



Jerry married Lynne Tingley in 1959 and welcomed three children, Randy, Karen and Jackie. He later married Betty Meister in 1990 and helped raise her two daughters, Diane and Carol.



He loved traveling with his wife Betty and went on many adventures. Jerry was an avid reader who read four to six books a week. He looked forward to the Daytona 500 race and golfing with his son Randy. Jerry loved boating on the Mississippi River with his family and was always ready to give his opinion and advice.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Betty; children, Randy (Cathy) Keifer, Karen Dickey, Jackie (Dennis) Anhalt, Diane (David) West and Carol (Clinton) Ricker; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A Mass will be offered at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, on August 20th, 2022. A Celebration of life will also be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to one of the following: American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, and for his love of all animals, Animal Rescue



League or A Heinz 57 Rescue.



Online condolences may be expressed at



www.Hamiltonsfuneralhome.com