Kegley, Sr., Philip Earl



Age 69 of Miamisburg, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6 from 5PM until time of service (7PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. For full obit visit www.avancefuneralhome.com





