Kegley, Martha

97, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024 at her home. She was born to Charles Jacob & Anna Marie Gschwender on Feb. 10, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio. Martha was retired from Dayton Public Schools with over 20 years of service. She was a member of the Christian Life Center. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gordon Kegley, Sr. (2018), and 7 siblings. Survived by her 2 sons, William & Gordon Kegley; granddaughter, Barbara J. Kegley; great grandchildren, Krystal, William & Riley; great great grandson, Michael; niece, Karen Pettlo; nephew, Joe Gschwender (wife, Terri); grand pup, Balou; many other nieces, nephews & friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, with the funeral service at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. If desired, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, in Martha's memory. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



