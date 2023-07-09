Keeton, Ivory

Keeton (Bandy), Ivory Gay



Age 88 of Liberty Township OH, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at Franklin Ridge. She was born May 13, 1935 in Epson, KY Magoffin County, to James Arnold, and Rita (nee Johnson) Bandy. Ivory worked at GE until her retirement in April 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, Jerry Bandy, Allene (Bandy) Shepherd, Roger Bandy, Bob Bandy & Barbara (Bandy) Bryant. She is survived by her loving husband Sterling Keeton, 2 children, Joy Lynn (Greg) Thompson & Gayle Renee' (Ted) Terry. 5 grandchildren, Joshua Heimbold, Ashley Thompson & Alysha (Emre) Erkul, Katie (Paul) Fox & Luke (Felicia) Terry, 4 Great Grandchildren, Crimson, Scarlet, Ella and Lily. Ivory was saved Nov 1949 at Lockland Baptist Church. The church relocated and became Landmark Baptist Temple. Ivory moved her membership to Grace Baptist Church in 1973. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 11:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Dr. Roger Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Blue Ash OH.



Funeral Home Information

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Liberty Township, OH

45044

