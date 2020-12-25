X

KEEN, Leon

KEEN, Jr., Leon

Leon Keen, Jr., age 70, of

Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Leon was born in Richmond, Kentucky, on March 1, 1950, to the late Leon and Aileen

(Johnson) Keen. As the owner of Keen Excavating, he left his mark on many of Cincinnati's iconic landmarks. Leon worked hard and played even harder. He enjoyed karaoke and spending time with his friends and family. Leon is survived by his companion, Marianne; his

children, Keith (Amber) and Rebecca (Charlie); his step-children, Amy (Bill) and Jen (Scott); his grandchildren, Tate, Bryce, Chase, Alex, Harry and Oz; his siblings, Lynda (Doug), Bill

(Toni), Kay (Dan) and Donny (Debi); his beloved dogs, Starla and Fred, as well as many extended family and close friends. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 1:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 12:00 NOON at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


