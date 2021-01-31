KEEGAN, Catherine

X

Age 49 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Rosanne Keegan. She is survived by her brothers, Richard Jr. (Barb), James (Leslie), Michael (Kim); nephews, Joe (Kait), Chris, Nick, and Tom. Catherine was a volunteer at S.I.C.S.A. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to S.I.C.S.A. in her memory.

