KEATING, Frankie Hester



93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 23, 2020. She was born August 24, 1927, in St. Charles, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond &



Susie Parks. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Wallen, Tipp City, Raymond Wallen, New Carlisle & Kenneth Wallen,



Oxford; daughter Shirley Parks; nephew Jackie (Edie) Parsons, Cincinnati; grandson, Keith & Rhonda Wallen, Bethel Twsp., granddaughter Sarah Wallen Williams, Williamsburg, Ky; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; other



relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, David Wallen, & second husband of 37 years, Wesley Keating. Private services will be held December 31, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.



Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



