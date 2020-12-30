X

KEATING, Frankie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KEATING, Frankie Hester

93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away December 23, 2020. She was born August 24, 1927, in St. Charles, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond &

Susie Parks. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Wallen, Tipp City, Raymond Wallen, New Carlisle & Kenneth Wallen,

Oxford; daughter Shirley Parks; nephew Jackie (Edie) Parsons, Cincinnati; grandson, Keith & Rhonda Wallen, Bethel Twsp., granddaughter Sarah Wallen Williams, Williamsburg, Ky; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; other

relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, David Wallen, & second husband of 37 years, Wesley Keating. Private services will be held December 31, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.