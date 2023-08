Kavanaugh, Thomas



Kavanaugh, Thomas (Tom), 76 of Dayton passed away on August 10, 2023. Visitation Sunday, August 20, from 3-6pm, Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 21, 11:00 am at the Church of the Incarnation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com