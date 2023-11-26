Kauppila, Sandra

KAUPPILA (Sundermeyer), Sandra Kathleen "Sandi"



Sandra Kathleen "Sandi" Kauppila, 69 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, November 18, 2023. Sandi was born March 24, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to James Joseph "Pasy" Sundermeyer and the late Barbara Ann "Masy" (Hendrix) Sundermeyer. Besides her mother, she was also preceded in death by her aunts Betty (Bud) Weaver and Pat (Bill) Hart. Sandi will be remembered by her father, her beloved husband of 45 years Lt. Colonel James P. Kauppila, daughters Amanda (Tyler) Kauppila, Kathleen (Steve) Christians, two grandchildren Walter and Emmit Christians. Also surviving are sisters Suzanne (Greg) Denslow, Sherree Etter, nieces Abby Etter, Lydia (Matt) Denslow-Shenk, nephew Jeremiah (Karyn) Denslow, several great-nieces and nephews; uncle Richard (Rese) Hendrix; cousins Ross Hendrix, Zelda (Warner) Searles, and Barry Weaver; life-long friends Becky Mast and Mary Anne Marshall. She was a graduate of Fairmont East High School class of 1972 and received her BS in accounting from Wright State University class of 1975. As an Air Force wife, together they lived in California, Arkansas, and Nebraska and ultimately settled in Dayton, Ohio following Jim's retirement from the Air Force. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and retired from Mark Fornes Realty where she was their controller. Family was the center of Sandi's life. She loved planning get-togethers and parties, especially Thanksgiving and Easter and was always a great hostess. For many years she worked tirelessly assisting and coordinating for an after-school program to help kids at North Riverdale church in Dayton. She loved the Beatles, traveling, and happy hours with her husband on Saturday night. Sandi was a meticulous gardener, growing many vegetables and enjoyed just watching her flowers bloom. A tremendous woman, devoted wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, she is loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a visitation at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, Friday, December 1, 2023 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 with Pastor Steve Kimm presiding. She will be laid to rest later in the Dayton National Cemetery. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Sandi with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com