Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Kaufman, Damon

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KAUFMAN, Damon D.

70, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. A

celebration of life will be

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue

Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BRANNAN, David
3
WINDLE, Charlene
4
DANCER, Mary
5
Egler, Nancy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top