KAUFFMAN, Shawn C.

Age 47, passed away November 23, 2020. A 1993 graduate of Riverside H.S., employee of Morgan Linen and Uniform Services. He enjoyed building projects & remodeling. Preceded in death by his mother,

Pamela D. Kauffman. Survived by fiancée, Coranna Burchfield; her sons, Dakota Brown &

Michael (Taylor) Wilcox; and their children, Maliyah and

Jeremiah; father and stepmother, Paul R. Kauffman and Dixie E. (Titus) Kauffman, New Hampshire, OH; uncles, Harold G. Kauffman of San Diego, CA, Thomas J. (Sandra) Kauffman, Concord, NC; cousins, Jonathan and Tracey; half-brother, Thomas A. Rice of Fort Wayne, IN; cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Special friends, Nathanial Dabe, Justin Dabe, Damian Dabe, William Gamble, and Josh Martin. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, he

requested that donations be sent to Coranna Burchfield,

2136 Claggett Dr., Dayton, Ohio. They will be distributed in his name to his favorite charities. Special thanks and gratitude to H. H. Roberts and the staff of Hospice of Dayton. Final

disposition cremation.


