Kauffman, Mary Lucille



Mary Lucille Kauffman, age 94, of BrookHaven Retirement Community, passed away on April 19, 2023.



Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, April 24, with funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton. Burial will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In honor of Mary Lucille, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420; or to the charity of one's choice. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

