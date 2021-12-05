Kauffman, Marjorie

KAUFFMAN (Fogle), Marjorie "Margie"



Entered eternity to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 17 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Alice Fogle, sister Marilyn Klepinger, brother Nelson Fogle and her husband of forty-two years, Howard "Pete" Kauffman. Margie was especially proud of her three sons and their wives, Greg, Chris (Penelope) and Tim (Kathy) and her two granddaughters, Katrina and Hannah, who brought her much joy.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 7 at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424 beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by a



funeral service at 11:15 AM. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton www.hospiceofdayton.org. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio, entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Margie with her family, please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com