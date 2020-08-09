X

KAUCHER, Deborah

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KAUCHER, Deborah L. Age 66, of Englewood, passed away April 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood). A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral mass, and to maintain social distancing.

