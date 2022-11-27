KATZENMAIER,



Susan Forgy



57, of Centerville, Ohio.



Passed away in her sleep September 23, 2022. Born in Dayton, Susan was a Graduate of Centerville High School, Class of 1983. She also attended Bowling Green University.



In High School, Susan starred in several theatrical productions, including Oklahoma, Annie Get your Gun and as Jan in the International Thespian Society Production of Grease. Susan was a member of the Centerville Coeds drill team and sang and Choreographed for the Elktonians show choir. Early in her life, Susan loved her piano, dance and voice lessons. In 1980, her family was voted Ohio's Musical Family of the Year and she enjoyed numerous concerts singing with her family across the country. She was also baptized, born and raised as a member at the First Baptist Church of Dayton. Susan was married for 24 years and lived happily for many years in both Nashville and Raleigh. She was passionate about her friends and family, her fur baby Henry, her piano students, Good Country music, the Buckeyes and the Bengals.



Susan is preceded in death by her infant daughter Grace. She is survived by her parents Darris and Jean Forgy; her brother Chris Forgy (Lori), sister Ann Van Cleave (Carroll), sister Julia Viktrup (Lars) and her beloved nieces and nephews.



A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 2nd at 2:00 pm at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Centerville, Ohio.

