KATSUYAMA, Ronald



Ronald Katsuyama, 76, passed away peacefully March 2nd



with his wife Jane and family by his side, after bravely



battling cancer.



Ron was honored as a University of Dayton professor emeritus of psychology in 2017 when he retired after 44 years of research in child psychology and social justice issues in Ohio.



Ron grew up in San Francisco and as a child was among the 120,000 Americans and immigrants of Japanese ancestry forced into U.S. government WWII incarceration camps. He spent his life defending civil rights and formerly served as



Japanese American Citizens League National Board VP, Dayton JACL chapter president, and Japanese American National



Museum Governor.



Ron believed in bringing people together and building bridges. He co-founded the Dayton Asian American Council and Ohio Asian American Coalition, and served on the Ohio Governor's Asian Pacific Islander Advisory Committee for



Governors Strickland, Kasich, and DeWine. As a Human Race Theater board member, he helped bring George Takei to



Dayton to perform a musical about Japanese Americans.



Ron ran in the Columbus, New York and San Francisco marathons, always training to run the next one a little faster.



He is survived by his wife Jane; children, Sean (Hyunju) and Jana (Tito); grandchild Tatsuo; and many relatives. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to the National JACL Ron Katsuyama Memorial Fund, the Dayton Human Race Theater, or the Dayton Peace Museum.

