Kastens, Shirley

Kastens (Neff), Shirley Louise



SHIRLEY (Neff) Kastens passed away on March 29th. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was born to Stella and Ralph Neff on November 3, 1924. She had one brother, Berlin Neff and one sister, Wilma Fryman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Klaud Kastens. They had two children Kipp and Klaudyne. She was well loved by her three grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth and Kristopher (My Phuong). Also her six grandchildren: Sullivan, Griffin, Leonard, Lillian, Isabelle and Penelope.



Shirley lived most of her life in Kettering but moved to Columbus about four years ago.



There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, April 6 th at 12:30 ay Prince of Peace, Church of the Brethren in Kettering.



