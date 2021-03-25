KASISCHKE, Gerhard Friedrich Wilhelm



Passed away peacefully in Dayton, Ohio, on March 21, 2021. He was born in Goritz, Germany, on March 1, 1947, and came to the United States in 1955. He was a lifelong



resident of Beavercreek, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Friedrich and Hilde Kasischke. He is survived by his two loving sisters, Heidi



Kasischke-Gross and Gudrun Miller, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Gross and David Miller, and their children, Freddie and Eva Kasischke-Gross, and step-niece and nephew, Sophia Gipson and Harley Gross. Gerhard was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and The Ohio State University. He earned a



Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 33 years designing



computer systems for fighter aircraft, among other high-tech projects. He was a GS14, and served in a management role. He traveled the world and was an avid skier. He went to



Europe at least 10 times with our father and the Kittyhawk Ski Club. He loved to sail and owned a boat in Galveston Texas. But most of all he loved his family and friends! He had a bone crushing hug! You felt his hugs for days! He was loved by many, but we were lucky enough to be his family. He had a great love for life. He was always positive and one of the most generous people anyone could ever know. We will be



celebrating his beautiful life at Giovanni's in Fairborn at a



future date. Condolences may be sent to the family at



