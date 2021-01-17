KASH, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Kash, 78, a longtime resident of Trenton, died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on May 15, 1942, to parents, Ova and Naomi (Powell) Kash. Ron lived in West Elkton and Middletown before making Trenton his home. He worked in the Edgewood School district for the majority of his 30 year career in education, as a teacher, coach, counselor, bus driver, principal and superintendent. Following his retirement from Edgewood, he worked as a realtor with Woodlan Realtors in Middletown. Ron was a member of Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church. Ron enjoyed basketball, fishing and playing cards, but the most important thing to him was his family! He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching them play sports. Mr. Kash is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lindsay) Kash; daughters, Erin (Tim) Allen & Casey (Ed) Combs; grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Jacob, Lizzy, Jonah & Ella; and many cousins, nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Jason Bantz officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

