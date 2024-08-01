Kash, Cynthia Lee



Cynthia (McCarn) Kash, age 69, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the Atrium Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 27, 1954 to Bayard and Laura (Brooks) McCarn. Cindy graduated from Valley View High School in 1972 and married Michael Kash in 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents; her sister, Marsha DeWitt and her brother, Dale McCarn. Cindy is survived by her son, Chris, her daughter, Kimberly; her sisters, Jessica White, Kay Angel; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday August 5, 2024 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. from 10am to 11am and a Graveside Service will be at 12pm at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com