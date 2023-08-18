Kasch, John Henry



of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Visitation will be held 1-3PM on Sunday, August 20 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral service will be held Monday, August 21 at the funeral home. Burial at David's Cemetery. For complete obituary and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/