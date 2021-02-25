KARNS-LINK, Barbara

KARNS-LINK (Goodner), Barbara L.



Age 91, formerly of Vandalia, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully Monday, February 22, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by Bill B. Karns, her



husband of 49 years; her second husband, Marvin C. Link and 8 siblings. Barb is survived by children, Kirk (Sue) Karns,



Claudia (Rick) Klopfer, April Rayner and Joel (Karen) Karns; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Klopfer, Samantha (Lucas) Bauer, Grae (Laura) Rayner, Chelsea (Robert) Jones, Jared Karns, Riley Karns; step-grandson, Chris Klopfer and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special brother-in-law, Richard F. Goubeaux; sister-in-law, Marcia Rhoades and her beloved dog, Cricky. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 1 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, Vandalia, with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2-4 pm. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to Vandalia United Methodist Church in Barbara's memory. To read Barbara's full life tribute and to share a special online message with her family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

