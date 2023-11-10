Karn, Helen

Karn (Beisner), Helen Marie



Helen Marie Karn, 90, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Rest Haven in Greenville.



She was born on November 24, 1932, in Greenville, to the late Walter and Daisy (Hughes) Beisner.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur M. Karn, whom she married on June 18, 1960 and who passed away on March 22, 2012; her children, Kenny (Coleen) Karn and Donna (Paul) Cline; her grandsons, David Lester and Frank Karn; and her siblings, Lawerence (Agnes) Beisner, Ralph Beisner, and Richard (Ruth) Beisner, and Treva Gote.



Helen is survived by her children, Debbie (Mike) Csaplik of Union City, Ohio, Betty (Arlie) Lester of Tipp City, Ohio, Karen Booher of Greenville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jon Rieman, Jodi Poeppelman, Mark Lester, Scott Lester, Makenzie Csaplik, Annabelle Csaplik, Chris Cox, Bruce Cox, Cynthia Cangiamila, Sherri Ann Rhoades, Ernest Booher, Jr., Charlene Cavanaugh, Penny Manis, and Lisa Manning; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Ethel Beisner of Greenville, Ohio, and two nieces and two nephews.



Helen was a 1951 graduate of Greenville Senior High School. She worked for FRAM in Greenville until she retired. Helen was a lifetime member of the Greenville VFW and was a member of the Greenville Missionary Church.



In her free time, Helen loved to play bingo. She was known to travel throughout the county to play bingo. Helen was known to send birthday cards and anniversary cards each year to her entire family. She enjoyed going to class reunions and doing canvas arts.



A celebration of Helen's life will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.



Guests may visit with Helen's family on Sunday November 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at 10:00 AM.



Memorial contributions may be given to EverHeart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.



