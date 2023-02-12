KARCH, Ruth E. (Millirons)



Age 99, of Union, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was a member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ. Ruth loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Marilyn Bourdow, grandson and his wife: Kevin and Melissa Karch, great-grandchildren: Declan and Ashton Karch, relatives and friends. The Karch family is forever indebted to Anthony Smith, Darlene Snyder (friends and former neighbors) and Dan and Connie Vonderhaar (great niece and nephew) for their undying love and selfless assistance to Ruth. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald L. Karch, parents: Milton and Bertha (Robinson) Millirons, and son-in- law: Norris Bourdow. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to His Hands Extended Animal Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072. To view the service for Ruth and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

