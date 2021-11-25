journal-news logo
X

KARACIA, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KARACIA, Jr.,

Robert J. "Bobby"

Age 66, of Miamisburg, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. Bobby was born October 20, 1955, in Middletown, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Karacia, Sr., in 1996, his mother, Gladys M. Karacia, in 2019, and his sister, Judith A. Karacia, in 2008. He is survived by his sister, Debra Karacia; 6 brothers, Tim Karacia of Miamisburg, OH, Paul (Leslie) Karacia of Germantown, OH, Gerry Karacia of Sarasota, FL, Jim (Julie) Karacia of Myersville, MD, Jeff (Linda) Karacia of Kettering, OH, and Doug (Charlene) Karacia of West Carrollton, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. You may contact the immediate family regarding a memorial service being held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
STEGMAN, Pamela
2
APT, S. Darrell
3
BELLOMY, Pamela
4
O'REILLY, Janet
5
REED, Matthew
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top