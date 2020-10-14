KAPP, Dana Lynn DANA LYNN KAPP, 61, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, on August 12, 1959, the daughter of Jack and Dalene (Earnhardt) Hester. Dana proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. While stationed in California, she met Bob Kapp, who was also serving in the Navy. They married on May 20, 1989, while on deployment in Adak, Alaska. Following her military retirement, she earned her bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University and her master's degree from The Ohio State University. Dana worked as veteran resource specialist for Clark State Community College. She enjoyed researching family genealogy. Dana was a member of Southgate Baptist Church. She is survived by her mother, Dalene Harrison of Bakersfield, CA; husband, Robert E. Kapp; children, Raymond Witzke, Angela (Roger) Hanson, Jennifer Kapp, Stacy Kapp, and Elizabeth (Robert) Prculovski; brother, Jay Hester; fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, George Harrison. A service in celebration of Dana's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday in Southgate Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Hile presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



