KANTOR, Beverly Ann



Age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2002. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; Lois and Raymond Hamblin, sister, Sandra Kay Hamblin, brother, Norman Hamblin, and two nephews, Mark Hamblin and David Hamblin, Jr. and her mother-in-law and father-in-law; Roberta and Gerald Kantor. Bev is survived by her husband; Jeffrey Kantor, daughters; Beth (Valente) Abroms, and Rachel (Mark) Abroms, granddaughter, Sasha Miranda, grandson, Jacob Heyne, brothers, David (Joyce) Hamblin, Henry (Linda) Hamblin, nieces, Laura Petterway, Dana (James) Faello, nephews, Daniel Hamblin, Jack (Anna Marie) Meadow and Sydney Meadow, sister-in-law Brenda (Scott) Meadow, many great nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. Beverly was beautiful inside and out. An accomplished pianist who could play anything from a concerto to ragtime. She was Miss Louisville in the Ms. Kentucky beauty pageant. She loved watching Jeopardy and would blurt out the "question" while you were still processing the "answer". Loved her many cats in her life Odyssey, Cujo, Alex, Woody and Sophie. She loved musicals. But what brought her the most joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 16th, 12 noon at Temple Israel 130 Riverside Drive. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton or Temple Israel. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

