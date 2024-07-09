Kangas, Theresa

Kangas (Dundon), Theresa Ann



Theresa Ann Kangas



1960 - 2024



Theresa Ann (Dundon) Kangas, 64, passed away June 29th at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI following a long and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.



Born May 1960, in Springfield, OH, she was the daughter of Maurice Robert and Kathryn A. (Mason) Dundon.



Theresa was educated in the schools of Springfield, OH, graduating from Springfield North High School. She served in the U.S. Army Medical Command for nine years prior to her medical discharge due to a service related injury. In March 1982 she married her husband David Kangas, now of Kenosha, Wisconsin.



When Theresa was healthy she was a vibrant young woman. Quick-witted with a touch of sarcasm that was absent of any malice since she didn't have a malevolent bone in her body. She, and her family, never deserved to suffer such a brutal disease and all the indignities that came with Huntington's. However, Theresa inspired many by handling the affronts with grace, dignity and even humor.



She is survived by her husband, her brother-in-law John Stratton, and niece, Jasmine, of Springfield, OH. In-laws Donna Nuttall of Rockingham, NC, Dale and Mary Kangas of Mount Pleasant, WI, Denise and Don Lambrecht of Adams, WI, and many other relatives and dear friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Tony, Terry, and Chris, and her beloved sister Julianna.



Private funeral services will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Burial services will follow. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org), in her memory.



