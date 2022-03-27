KAMPER, Russell A.



(83), passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 18, 2022. He was born November 1, 1938, in St. Louis, MO, and was the only child of the late Oliver and Bernadeen Kamper. Russ graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, in 1957. He continued his education at the University of Missouri at Rolla, School of Mines, where he earned his civil engineering degree. He



later received his Masters Degree from the University of



Pittsburgh. Russ is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Laura (Wylie); children Elizabeth (Jeff) Waldo, Michael (Alison) Kamper, Lisa (Mark) Walters, and five grandchildren; Rachael Waldo, Chase Waldo, Lindsey Walters, Ryan Walters, and Croix Kamper. Russ was active in many organizations, including Christ Church United Methodist and Kiwanis. He loved playing golf, traveling, and rooting for the Steelers. But his greatest joy was being with family. He was loved by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his big smile, his positive attitude, and his love for life. A private celebration of life will be held by the family, at a later date. The family wishes to



express gratitude to the caregivers of Bethany Village Memory Care and Hospice of Dayton. Those who wish to remember Russ may make a donation to Bethany Village Gratuity Fund, Hospice of Dayton, or the Alzheimer's Association. Care



entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com