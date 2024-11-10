Kaminski, Connor

KAMINSKI, Connor

31, of Dayton, passed away on November 4, 2024. The visitation will be at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E Stroop Rd Kettering, OH 45429) on November 12th from 5:00-8:00 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on November 13th at Holy Angels Catholic Church (1322 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409), with a reception celebrating Connor to follow at NCR Country Club (4435 Dogwood Trail Dayton, OH 45429). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Connor's life. For a complete obituary and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

