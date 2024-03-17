Kaltenbach, Roger

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Kaltenbach, Roger L.

Age 88, of Washington Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm with Masonic services starting at 5pm on Monday Mar 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday Mar 19 at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

