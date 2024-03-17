Kaltenbach, Roger L.



Age 88, of Washington Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm with Masonic services starting at 5pm on Monday Mar 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday Mar 19 at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



