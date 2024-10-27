Kakaris, Anthony W.



Anthony W. "Tony" Kakaris, 71, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Middletown on June 9, 1953, one of the eight children born to parents, Louis and Helen (Lawson) Kakaris. Tony worked as a journeyman for Armco / AK Steel, retiring in 2017 after 44 years with the company. He was a member of Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & A.M. Bluegrass music had a special place in Tony's heart and if an instrument had strings, Tony could play it. He also loved to fish and enjoyed the annual fishing trips with a special group of buddies. Most of all, Tony loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Marsha (Youtsler) Kakaris; daughters, Brooke (Donnie) Hutton & Chelsea (Jacob) Long; brothers, Steve (Mary Beth) Kakaris, Phil Kakaris, Tim Kakaris & Danny (Miriam) Kakaris; sisters, Ruth Kakaris & Sharon (Tim) Wallace; grandchildren, Cameron Moussally & Isabella Moussally; as well as many other loving family & friends. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Kakaris. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Masonic and Scottish Rite services conducted by Jefferson Lodge #90 at 6:45 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Haddix officiating. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



