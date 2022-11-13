KAISER (nee Brooks), Joyce Louise



88, a 42-year resident of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Otterbein SeniorLife in the Memory Care unit, after a long-term battle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Kaiser, parents Frank and Inez Brooks and sister Janet Tait. She is survived by her brother Gary Brooks (wife Connie Brooks), her children, daughter Kara Hill (husband Chris Hill), daughter Kelly Enigk (husband William Enigk), son John Kaiser (wife Marie Kaiser), daughter Tracy Riviello (husband Mel Riviello) and son Andrew Kaiser (wife Pamela Kaiser). Joyce is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Richey (mother Kara Hill), Drew Enigk (mother Kelly Enigk), Audrey Kaiser and Grace Kaiser (father John Kaiser), Ashley Riviello, Kelsey Cooney, Brittany Schall and Emily Riviello (mother Tracy Riviello), Jackson Kaiser, Amelia Kaiser, Della Kaiser, Frances Kaiser and Sullivan Kaiser (father Andrew Kaiser); great-grandchildren Brooklyn Riviello (mother Ashley Riviello), great-granddaughter Stella Schall and great-grandson Luca Schall (mother Brittany Schall) and great-grandson Greyson Cooney (mother Kelsey Cooney). Joyce was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1934, the second child, with an older sister in place and eventually, a younger brother would follow. She was born into a loving, hardworking and simple home, which would provide the foundation for the practical, thoughtful, considerate and appreciative individual that would emerge. Her father left school in eighth grade to provide support to his parents and eventually spent his days working at Frigidaire, supporting his wife Inez, Joyce and her siblings. Joyce learned so many incredible lessons from her tiny but brilliant mother Inez (4'10" with the nickname "Tiny"), and she shared those stories and lessons with her five children throughout her life. Joyce attended Stivers High School and was engaged in every sense of the word, as a cheerleader, as a member of student counsel and as the Homecoming Queen. To meet her was to love her and friendships that she developed during childhood remained in place for life. After graduating high school, she began working at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator to help her parents with expenses, just as her father had done for his family. One fateful night, she attended a party that she really had no interest in attending, and she caught the eye of a handsome young man who had recently returned to Dayton after serving in the Navy during the Korean War. He looked across the room, saw the most beautiful, graceful and captivating woman he had ever laid his eyes upon, and declared that he was going to marry her. They were married on January 14, 1956, and remained married for life, caring for and keeping each other safe every step of the way. They were a beautiful couple and such committed parents – working as a brilliant tandem raising five happy, curious and well-adjusted kids. Possibly most extraordinary of all, raising five loud, spirited and strong-willed children, she never once yelled – ever. The closest she ever came was when one of her children, after doing something profoundly stupid asked her "Mom, are you mad?" she calmly replied "No, I'm not mad – I'm furious". When her youngest hit first grade, she reentered the workforce as a hardworking and talented legal secretary at McCray & Thermes, where she would remain until retiring in 1995. She was brilliant in so many ways: she was a talented painter (Dad hung her paintings all over the house), an accomplished pianist (Debussy's "Claire de Lune" and Beethoven's "Fur Elise" were two of her favorites) and a published poet (a moving poem about loving everyone entitled "God is Colorblind"). However, her real brilliance was simply her essence. There was an inner light that shone so bright – it illuminated everyone around her. Her words are carried in the minds and hearts of her children, have been repeated to her children's children and will live on for generations to come. She may have passed on in body but her light will shine forever. Her later years were brutal and utterly unfair, as dementia descended upon her, leaving her completely untethered to this existence, but her kindness and smile remained. She spent her final eighteen months at Otterbein SeniorLife in their Memory Care unit, and the level of care, attention and love she was shown by her caregivers was extraordinary and somehow, she returned that love and affection. Even with the darkness that is dementia, her light still burned bright. She was and always will be one of the most caring, compassionate, thoughtful, intelligent and beautiful individuals to have graced this planet. Thanks Mom – for giving us life and for sharing the beauty of the world. We love you and we miss you so much. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Joyce's memory. 