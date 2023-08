Kahle, Huber "Pete"



KAHLE, HUBER



Age 88, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on August 7,2023, at Hospice of Miami County. Funeral Mass for Huber will be at 11 a.m. on August 26, 2023 at the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. Flowers are to be delivered to the church at 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, OH 45383.



