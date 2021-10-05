KAERCHER, Marjorie K. "Boots"



90, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born in Springfield on September 22, 1931, the daughter of Ray and Faye (Maxwell) Adams. She retired from the Mueller Center in 1993 after working there 17 years as a counselor. Survivors include her two daughters and spouses, Cheryl (Gregory) Estep and Diana (Douglas) Vincent; brother, Jim Adams; two grandsons, Brian Vincent and Shawn Carey; eight great-grandchildren, Britny, Chelsea, Rayne, Sarah,



Raymond, Grayson, Vivian and Collins; and special friend,



Jolene Irons. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Wilbert "Don"; daughter, Deborah; and five siblings. Her



funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

